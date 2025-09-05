Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/5/25: Bolton, the raid and the files. Indianapolis should be the capital of the Midwest, but we don’t have the leadership to make that happen. Disappointing jobs report out. Morning futures down. Pete Hegseth becomes Secretary of War

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Bolton, the raid and the files Bolton, the raid and the files – https://nypost.com/2025/09/04/us-news/heres-what-fbi-agents-took-from-john-boltons-house-in-raid-and-what-charges-he-could-face/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app 2. Indianapolis should be the capital of the Midwest, but we don’t have the leadership to make that happen Source:Getty 3. Disappointing jobs report out. Morning futures down. 4. Housing market remains stagnant 5. Pete Hegseth becomes Secretary of War