Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/30/25:Fever Head Coach Stephanie White says she got fined for her comments in support of Cheryl Reeve. Threat to Westfield High School yesterday. Hamtramck, Michigan city BANS Gay Pride Flags. Pete Hegseth speaking before Generals at Quantico. No more WOKE military. Will there be a Govt shutdown? Bad Bunny to perform halftime show since Taylor Swift won’t. 

Published on September 30, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Fever Head Coach Stephanie White says she got fined for her comments in support of Cheryl Reeve

The WNBA is violent, it needs to protect its players. 

2. Threat to Westfield High School yesterday

3. Hamtramck, Michigan BANS Gay Pride Flags

4. Pete Hegseth speaking before Generals at Quantico

5. No more WOKE military

6. Will there be a Govt shutdown?

7. Bad Bunny to perform halftime show since Taylor Swift won’t

