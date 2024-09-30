Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/30/24: Helene Storm Damage, Gerry Dick Indiana Business, Longshoreman Threat, John Kerry

Published on September 30, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Storm damage from Helene Causes is intense

Source: Getty

2. Gerry Dick talks Indiana Business

Source: Getty

GM to layoff more than 250 part time workers at Fort Wayne Assembly | WBOI – NPR News & Diverse Music in Northeast Indiana

Longshoremen’s union says port strike on East Coast to start Tuesday – Washington Examiner

Amazon plans to build $11 billion data center complex near New Carlisle (southbendtribune.com)

3. President Haggart of the East/Gulf Coast Longshoreman’s Union: “I will cripple you”

4. John Kerry doesn't like the 1st Amendment

