Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/27/24: Indiana Is Not Indianapolis, Zelensky to Meet At Trump Tower, Kamala’s Gun and Economic Plans, Degenerate Rob Kendall, Al Gore

Published on September 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Indiana is not Indianapolis

Indiana is not Indianapolis
Source: Getty

Polls showing McCormick / Braun tightening… This is Indiana, not Indianapolis. Braun will win. 

2. Zelensky and Trump to meet at Trump Tower

Zelensky and Trump to meet at Trump Tower
Source: Getty

3. Leticia James' Trump case getting appealed

Leticia James' Trump case getting appealed
Source: Getty

4. Harris Gun and Economic Plan

Harris Gun and Economic Plan
Source: Getty

5. Degenerate Robert Kendall gives his football picks for the weekend

Degenerate Robert Kendall gives his football picks for the weekend
Source: n/a

6. How wrong was Al Gore? 26% wrong!

Related Tags

Indiana indianapolis
More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close