Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/27/24: Indiana Is Not Indianapolis, Zelensky to Meet At Trump Tower, Kamala’s Gun and Economic Plans, Degenerate Rob Kendall, Al Gore
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Indiana is not Indianapolis
Polls showing McCormick / Braun tightening… This is Indiana, not Indianapolis. Braun will win.
2. Zelensky and Trump to meet at Trump Tower
3. Leticia James' Trump case getting appealed
4. Harris Gun and Economic Plan
5. Degenerate Robert Kendall gives his football picks for the weekend
6. How wrong was Al Gore? 26% wrong!
More from WIBC 93.1 FM