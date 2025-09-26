Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/26/25: FBI Bombshell: 274 agents sent to Capitol for J6, many later complained they were political ‘pawns’. What is this mystery meeting Hegseth is holding? The NJ Governor race can be a GOP pick-up, New car sales are up. Why? Comey’s not afraid 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. FBI Bombshell: 274 agents sent to Capitol for J6, many later complained they were political ‘pawns’ 2. What is this mystery meeting Hegseth is holding? What is this mystery meeting Hegseth is holding? – https://nypost.com/2025/09/25/us-news/secretary-of-war-pete-hegseth-orders-top-us-generals-to-attend-mystery-meeting-next-week/ 3. The NJ Governor race can be a GOP pick-up The NJ Governor race can be a GOP pick-up – https://nypost.com/2025/09/25/us-news/dem-nj-gov-candidate-mikie-sherrill-barred-from-walking-at-us-naval-academy-graduation-over-cheating-scandal/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app 4. New car sales are up. Why? New car sales are up. Why? – https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/25/new-car-sales-see-boost-as-consumers-fear-tariffs-higher-prices.html ….and the GDP numbers are nuts – https://www.ibj.com/articles/economy-expanded-at-faster-than-expected-pace-in-second-quarter?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news 5. Comey not afraid