Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/26/25: FBI Bombshell: 274 agents sent to Capitol for J6, many later complained they were political ‘pawns’. What is this mystery meeting Hegseth is holding? The NJ Governor race can be a GOP pick-up, New car sales are up. Why? Comey’s not afraid 

Published on September 26, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. FBI Bombshell: 274 agents sent to Capitol for J6, many later complained they were political ‘pawns’

2. What is this mystery meeting Hegseth is holding?

What is this mystery meeting Hegseth is holding? – https://nypost.com/2025/09/25/us-news/secretary-of-war-pete-hegseth-orders-top-us-generals-to-attend-mystery-meeting-next-week/

3. The NJ Governor race can be a GOP pick-up

The NJ Governor race can be a GOP pick-up – https://nypost.com/2025/09/25/us-news/dem-nj-gov-candidate-mikie-sherrill-barred-from-walking-at-us-naval-academy-graduation-over-cheating-scandal/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

4. New car sales are up. Why?

New car sales are up. Why? – https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/25/new-car-sales-see-boost-as-consumers-fear-tariffs-higher-prices.html

….and the GDP numbers are nuts – https://www.ibj.com/articles/economy-expanded-at-faster-than-expected-pace-in-second-quarter?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

5. Comey not afraid

