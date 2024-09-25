Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/25/24: Kamala Harris Wants To Get Rid Of The Filibuster, Bigfoot Conference, Ruhle intv with Kamala 2nt, Kick Tren de Aragua Out
1. Kamala Harris wants to end the filibuster to pass abortion across the US
2. Bigfoot Conference this Weekend
LeRoy Nail of the Indiana Bigfoot Research Organization joins to discuss.
3. Kamala Harris to sit for interview with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle days after host defended VP dodging on policy
4. Kick Tren de Aragua out of the US
