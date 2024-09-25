Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/25/24: Kamala Harris Wants To Get Rid Of The Filibuster, Bigfoot Conference, Ruhle intv with Kamala 2nt, Kick Tren de Aragua Out

Published on September 25, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Kamala Harris wants to end the filibuster to pass abortion across the US

Source: Getty

2. Bigfoot Conference this Weekend

LeRoy Nail of the Indiana Bigfoot Research Organization joins to discuss. 

3. Kamala Harris to sit for interview with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle days after host defended VP dodging on policy

4. Kick Tren de Aragua out of the US

Source: Getty

