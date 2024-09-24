Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/24/24: Merrick Garland Releases Would Be Assassin Letter, Why Tony Doesn’t Play Golf, Bad Omen For Southwest Airlines, Kamala Skips Al Smith Dinner, Worst Headline Of The Day

Published on September 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Bill Barr blasts DOJ for releasing letter of alleged would-be Trump assassin Ryan Wesley Routh

2. This is why I don't golf

This is why I don't golf
Source: Getty

This is why I don’t golf – https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/angry-golfer-scolds-group-for-cutting-and-is-badly-beaten-after-refusing-to-apologize-court-docs-reveal/

3. Bad omen from Southwest

Bad omen from Southwest
Source: Getty

Bad omen form Southwest – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/09/23/southwest-airlines-staff-memo-difficult-decisions.html

4. Cardinal Dolan’s reaction to Kamala Harris refusing to attend the Al Smith dinner

5. Worst Headline of the Day

Worst Headline of the Day
Source: Getty

Worst Headline of the Day – https://www.sciencealert.com/owning-a-cat-could-double-your-schizophrenia-risk-research-suggests

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close