Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/24/24: Merrick Garland Releases Would Be Assassin Letter, Why Tony Doesn’t Play Golf, Bad Omen For Southwest Airlines, Kamala Skips Al Smith Dinner, Worst Headline Of The Day
1. Bill Barr blasts DOJ for releasing letter of alleged would-be Trump assassin Ryan Wesley Routh
2. This is why I don't golf
This is why I don’t golf – https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/angry-golfer-scolds-group-for-cutting-and-is-badly-beaten-after-refusing-to-apologize-court-docs-reveal/
3. Bad omen from Southwest
Bad omen form Southwest – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/09/23/southwest-airlines-staff-memo-difficult-decisions.html
4. Cardinal Dolan’s reaction to Kamala Harris refusing to attend the Al Smith dinner
5. Worst Headline of the Day
Worst Headline of the Day – https://www.sciencealert.com/owning-a-cat-could-double-your-schizophrenia-risk-research-suggests
