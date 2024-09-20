Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/20/24: Weird Sex Stories, Indiana Apprenticeship Program, Rashida Tlaib, Degenerate Rob Kendall’s Football Picks

Published on September 20, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Weird Week of Sex Stories of the Powerful. Tony Katz: Am I The Only One Who's Normal?

Weird Week of Sex Stories of the Powerful. Tony Katz: Am I The Only One Who's Normal?
Source: n/a

2. Indiana coalition rolls out plan to develop up to 50,000 high school apprenticeships

Indiana coalition rolls out plan to develop up to 50,000 high school apprenticeships
Source: Getty

Claire J. Fiddian-Green from Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation joins show to discuss. 

Indiana coalition rolls out plan to develop up to 50,000 high school apprenticeships – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

3. Rashida Tlaib is giving aid and comfort to the enemy

Rashida Tlaib is giving aid and comfort to the enemy
Source: Getty

4. The Degenerates Next Door – Jason Hammer and Robert Kendall

The Degenerates Next Door - Jason Hammer and Robert Kendall
Source: n/a

