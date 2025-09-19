Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/19/25: Good on the Fever for advancing in the playoffs, at least the city will keep the homeless out of downtown during their run.  Arrow McLaren seeking tax breaks on $30M headquarters project. Pete Buttigieg enters the redistricting fight, slamming the GOP’s efforts in Indiana. Trump Xi phone call regarding the future of TikTok. Matt Bair’s mom is a car

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

1. Good on the Fever for advancing in the playoffs.. at least the city will keep the homeless out of downtown during their run Source:Getty 2. Arrow McLaren seeking tax breaks on $30M headquarters project 3. Pete Buttigieg enters the redistricting fight, slamming the GOP’s efforts in Indiana 4. Trump Xi phone call regarding the future of TikTok 5. Matt Bair’s mom is a car Source:Matt Bair