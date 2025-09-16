Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/16/25: Nancy Mace motions to censure Ilhan Omar and remove her from her committees. Bondi to criminally prosecute employees who don’t serve those they politically disagree with? TikTok deal? Robert Redford passes away at 89. Bondi clarifies her “hate speech” position.

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

1. Nancy Mace motions to censure Ilhan Omar and remove her from her committees 2. Bondi to criminally prosecute employees who don’t serve those they politically disagree with? 3. TikTok deal? 4. Robert Redford passes away at 89 5. The Supreme Court of Georgia just DENIED Fulton County DA Fani Willis 6. Pam Bondi clarifies here “hate speech” stance