Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/16/24: Lindsey Graham Wants To Move Secret Service From DHS To Treasury, Making Indianapolis The Sports Capital, Chuck Surack, Another Kamala Accent
1. Lindsey Graham wants to move Secret Service from DHS to Treasury
2. Making Indianapolis the sports capital
3. Chuck Surack buys downtown Indy hotel to put damper on Hogsett’s plans for heliport
Surack buys downtown Indy hotel to put damper on Hogsett’s plans for heliport – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)
4. Kamala Harris unveils a new accent
