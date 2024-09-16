Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/16/24: Lindsey Graham Wants To Move Secret Service From DHS To Treasury, Making Indianapolis The Sports Capital, Chuck Surack, Another Kamala Accent

Published on September 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Lindsey Graham wants to move Secret Service from DHS to Treasury

2. Making Indianapolis the sports capital

Making Indianapolis the sports capital
Source: Getty

3. Chuck Surack buys downtown Indy hotel to put damper on Hogsett’s plans for heliport

Chuck Surack buys downtown Indy hotel to put damper on Hogsett’s plans for heliport
Source: Getty

Surack buys downtown Indy hotel to put damper on Hogsett’s plans for heliport – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

4. Kamala Harris unveils a new accent

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close