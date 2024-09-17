Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/16/24: Immigration Affecting Small Town America, Poll: Braun leads in Indiana governor’s race, Hillary Clinton, Media now is using assassination attempt on Trump to ban guns
1. Tony will continue to cover these stories about immigration affecting small town America
2. Poll: Braun leads in Indiana governor's race
3. Hillary Clinton pushes criminal charges for Americans who spread Russian “disinformation.”
4. Media now is using assassination attempt on Trump to ban guns
