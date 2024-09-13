Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/13/24: Venezuela Gangs, Kamala Not Moving The Needle, Tony’s Cracking Voice, Van Jones Mistakenly Singing The Praises Of Kamala, Degenerate Rob Kendall

Published on September 13, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Yes. Venezuelan gangs are in the US

2. Kamala not moving the needle

3. The people of Springfield should be the focus, not the pets

4. WH defends Biden wearing Trump hat as a show of "unity"

5. Tony's cracking voice

6. Van Jones still singing the praises of Kamala

7. Degenerate Rob Kendall's Picks

