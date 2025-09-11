Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/11/25: Kirk’s assassin wanted to silence him and free speech. Remember those who died on United Flight 93. Bartholomew County Democrats blame the 2nd Amendment, not Kirk’s assassin. They want to silence free speech, they want to take away our freedom. Don’t let them.

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Kirk’s assassin wanted to silence him and free speech 2. Remember those who died on United Flight 93 3. Bartholomew County Democrats blame the 2nd Amendment, not Kirk’s assassin Source:Getty 4. They want to silence free speech, they want to take away our freedom. Don’t let them.