Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/11/24: Joe Hogsett, Harris Platitudes Do Not Move The Needle, Stock Futures Down, 9-11 Is Reminder To Us To Not Take Our Eye Off The Ball

Published on September 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. City-County Council Names Members Of Committee On Sexual Harassment

City-County Council Names Members Of Committee On Sexual Harassment
Source: other

City-County Council Names Members Of Committee On Sexual Harassment (wibc.com)

2. Kamala's Platitudes Do Not Move The Needle

Kamala's Platitudes Do Not Move The Needle
Source: Getty

3. Stock Futures drop

Stock Futures drop
Source: Getty

4. 9-11 is a reminder to us to not take our eye off the ball

9-11 is a reminder to us to not take our eye off the ball
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close