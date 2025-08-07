Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/7/25: Tara Hastings sound board updated. Don’t screw with the Speedway, US Soldier charged with espionage. Trump calling for a new census, Eli Lilly boosts outlook, Tony’s Mayim Bialik True Hollywood Story

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Tara Hastings sound board updated
2. Don’t screw with the Speedway
3. US Soldier charged with espionage
4. Trump calling for a new census
5. Eli Lilly boosts outlook
6. Tony’s Mayim Bialik True Hollywood Story
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash