Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/7/24: Hulu, Stolen Valor Walz? Axios Lets 50 Go, I-69, Property Taxes Must Go

Published on August 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Hulu and Disney Plus are going up

Hulu and Disney Plus are going up
Source: Getty

Hulu and Disney Plus are going up – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/08/06/disney-raises-streaming-prices.html

2. Walz retired before being deployed

Walz retired before being deployed – https://nypost.com/2024/08/06/us-news/tim-walz-embellished-military-career-for-years-dropped-from-national-guard-unit-ahead-of-iraq-deployment/

3. Axios lays off 50

Axios lays off 50
Source: Getty

Axios lays off 50 – https://www.thewrap.com/axios-layoffs/

4. I-69 Interchange to Open in Indianapolis

I-69 Interchange to Open in Indianapolis
Source: WISH-TV Garrett Bergquist

5. Property Taxes Should Be Eliminated

Property Taxes Should Be Eliminated
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close