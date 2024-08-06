Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/6/24: Harris “Wins” Nomination With 0 Primary Votes, Make Cutlery Great Again, Don’t Panic, Who’s Kamala’s VP pick?
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Dems virtually nominate candidate who did not receive one primary vote
2. Make cutlery great again
Finally! A green plan that I can get behind!! – https://www.foxnews.com/media/biden-administration-ban-federal-government-using-plastic-cutlery-combat-climate-change
….plastic forks suck. Bring me real utensils!!
3. Do not panic over the market
4. Kamala has made her pick. Who is her VP pick?
More from WIBC 93.1 FM