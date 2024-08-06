Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/6/24: Harris “Wins” Nomination With 0 Primary Votes, Make Cutlery Great Again, Don’t Panic, Who’s Kamala’s VP pick?

Published on August 6, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Dems virtually nominate candidate who did not receive one primary vote

Source: Getty

2. Make cutlery great again

Source: Getty

Finally! A green plan that I can get behind!! – https://www.foxnews.com/media/biden-administration-ban-federal-government-using-plastic-cutlery-combat-climate-change

….plastic forks suck. Bring me real utensils!!

3. Do not panic over the market

Source: Getty

4. Kamala has made her pick. Who is her VP pick?

Source: Getty

