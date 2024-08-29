Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/29/24: Colts GM Ballard, Swifties, Dollar General: Customers Constrained, Trump Arlington “Controversy” Is A Harris Campaign Distraction

Published on August 29, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Tony has his doubts about Colts GM Ballard

Source: Indianapolis Colts

2. A reminder to Swifites: They'll never love you. And they want to kill you, still

Source: Getty

A reminder to Swifites: They’ll never love you. And they want to kill you, still – https://www.yahoo.com/news/planned-terrorist-attack-taylor-swift-003909962.html

3. Taylor Swift Fans Condemn Brittany Mahomes' Supposed Support of Donald Trump

Source: Getty

Taylor Swift Fans Condemn Brittany Mahomes’ Supposed Support of Donald Trump (msn.com)

4. Dollar General says their customers are "constrained"

Source: Getty

Dollar General Stock Falls 23% on Earnings Miss and Guidance Cut (msn.com)

 

5. Trump Arlington "Controversy" is a distraction by the Harris campaign.

Source: Getty

