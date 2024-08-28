Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/28/24: Joe Hogsett, Israeli War Moves Continue, Joe Scarborough Flashback, Credit Card Debt, No Harris Post DNC Bump

Published on August 28, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Indy Mayor Hogsett Rejects Pay Raise Proposal

Indy Mayor Hogsett Rejects Pay Raise Proposal
Indy Mayor Hogsett Rejects Pay Raise Proposal (wibc.com)

2. Israeli War Operations Continue

Israeli War Operations Continue
3. Tony gets into the Flashback Machine: 2020 Joe Scarborough: Hunter Laptop Is Russian Disinformation

Tony gets into the Flashback Machine: 2020 Joe Scarborough: Hunter Laptop Is Russian Disinformation
4. A woman is sitting in a car, hold a credit card and smile

A woman is sitting in a car, hold a credit card and smile
5. No Post DNC Bump For Harris

No Post DNC Bump For Harris
