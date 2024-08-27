Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/27/24: Russia Hits Back, Evidence tampering by the Secret Service? Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, Key Voting Bloc He Says Will Win Trump The White House

Published on August 27, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Russia hits back

2. Trump’s pledge to be ‘great for women and their reproductive rights’ angers advocates

Trump’s pledge to be ‘great for women and their reproductive rights’ angers advocates (msn.com)

3. Evidence tampering by the Secret Service or others?

Evidence tampering by the Secret Service or others? – https://nypost.com/2024/08/26/us-news/trump-rally-counter-sniper-backs-bombshell-evidence-tampering-claims-by-house-gopers/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

4. Harris wants to show how strong she is on the border by showing off Trump's wall

Harris wants to show how strong she is on the border by showing off Trump’s wall – https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2024/08/26/harris-features-trump-border-wall-in-campaign-ad-to-great-mockery-n3793658

5. Eli Lilly releases single-dose vials of new weight loss drug at 50% discount

Eli Lilly releases single-dose vials of new weight loss drug at 50% discount (msn.com)

6. CNN Panelist Identifies Key Voting Bloc He Says Will Win Trump The White House

