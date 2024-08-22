Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/22/24: 320,000 missing migrant children, Lyin’ Walz, No Retaliation from Iran, RFK Jr Dropping Out? Oprah Winfrey

Published on August 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Harris – Biden admin loses track of 320,000 migrant children

Harris - Biden admin loses track of 320,000 migrant children
Source: Getty

Biden-Harris admin loses track of 320,000 migrant children (nypost.com)

2. Everything Tim Walz says is a lie. IT IS NOT MIDWEST!

3. Will No Retaliation From Iran Mean Lower Gas Prices?

Will No Retaliation From Iran Mean Lower Gas Prices?
Source: Getty

4. RFK Jr dropping out and endorsing Trump?

RFK Jr dropping out and endorsing Trump?
Source: Getty

5. Billionaire Oprah: "I have been on the receiving end" of "racism, sexism, income inequality"

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close