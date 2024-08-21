Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/21/24: Michelle Obama, Media Bias, Trump Mic Drop, Unrealized Capital Gains Taxes, 30,000 Missing Children

Published on August 21, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

1. Michelle Obama rallies the base

Michelle Obama rallies the base
Source: Getty

2. Michelle takes swipe at the wealthy (when they are both super wealthy)

Michelle takes swipe at the wealthy (when they are both super wealthy)
Source: Getty

3. More media bias

4. Trump just nuked a reporter

5. Harris wants unrealized capital gains taxes

Harris wants unrealized capital gains taxes
Source: Getty

Is an Unrealized Capital Gains Tax Coming? – Ramsey (ramseysolutions.com)

6. DNC deflects the fact that Harris in power now

7. 30,000 missing children

