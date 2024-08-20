Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/20/24: Ukraine Incursion Into Kursk, Donald Rainwater, Hot Housing Market, Biden Believes That Terrorist Loving Protesters “Have A Point”

Published on August 20, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Western nations caught off guard by Ukraine's incursion into Kursk, Russia?

Source: Getty

2. Libertarian for Indiana Governor Donald Rainwater joins the show

Source: Donald Rainwater

3. Hot housing market?

Source: Getty

4. Biden believes Terrorist Supporters "Have a Point"

Source: Getty

