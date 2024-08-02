Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/2/24: Tariffs Aren’t Good, Biden Boards Hostage Plane After They Got Off, Dems “Enthused” By Harris? Economics Not As Rosy As Dems Say It Is, What If Kamala Doesn’t Have A Presser Before The Election?
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Biden Boards Hostage Plane After They Got Off
2. Tariffs are wrong
3. Harris "Enthusiasm" up despite not having one press conference
4. More Word Salad From Harris
5. Economy isn't as rosy as the left and media says it is
6. What if Kamala never does a press conference before the election? The Trump team needs to flood the zone with her quotes and word salads
More from WIBC 93.1 FM