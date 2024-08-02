Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/2/24: Tariffs Aren’t Good, Biden Boards Hostage Plane After They Got Off, Dems “Enthused” By Harris? Economics Not As Rosy As Dems Say It Is, What If Kamala Doesn’t Have A Presser Before The Election?

Published on August 2, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Biden Boards Hostage Plane After They Got Off

2. Tariffs are wrong

3. Harris "Enthusiasm" up despite not having one press conference

4. More Word Salad From Harris

5. Economy isn't as rosy as the left and media says it is

6. What if Kamala never does a press conference before the election? The Trump team needs to flood the zone with her quotes and word salads

