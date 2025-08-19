Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/19/25: Fox 59/CBS 4 to merge with WTHR (NBC) 13, U.S. Ambassador to NATO declaring there’s NOBODY “better positioned” to end the Ukraine war than Donald Trump, Jerome Powell to speak on Friday

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Fox 59/CBS 4 to merge with WTHR (NBC) 13
Will the FCC allow three networks under one roof?
2. U.S. Ambassador to NATO declaring there’s NOBODY “better positioned” to end the Ukraine war than Donald Trump
Trump meets with Zelenskyy, European leaders, trilateral meeting with Putin coming soon? – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/president-donald-trump/2025/08/18/id/1222962/
….of course, the Germans had to be the downers – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-spars-european-leader-during-ukraine-talks-over-key-step-peace
….Trump then calls Putin – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/russia-at-war/zelenskyy-trump-meeting-european-leaders-live/
….Macron wants Europe at the meeting – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/ukraine-france-europe/2025/08/18/id/1222986/
….is Trump committing to troops in Ukraine? – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/aug/18/trump-doesnt-rule-us-troops-ukraine-peacekeeping-force/
3. Jerome Powell to speak on Friday
4. Braun to call special session to redistrict?
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash