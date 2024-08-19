Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/19/24: Jennifer McCormick, Caitlin Clark Effect Bringing WNBA All-Star Game To Indy? Does Kamala Have Momentum? Politico: Dems Arrive In Chicago As A Party Lacking Drama

Published on August 19, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. McCormick: Public Money Should Stay With Public Schools

2. Caitlin Clark Effect helps land WNBA All-Star game in Indy?

Source: INDIANA FEVER

3. Kamala momentum?

4. Puhleeze!

