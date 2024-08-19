Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/19/24: Jennifer McCormick, Caitlin Clark Effect Bringing WNBA All-Star Game To Indy? Does Kamala Have Momentum? Politico: Dems Arrive In Chicago As A Party Lacking Drama
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. McCormick: Public Money Should Stay With Public Schools
McCormick: Public Money Should Stay With Public Schools (wibc.com)
2. Caitlin Clark Effect helps land WNBA All-Star game in Indy?
3. Kamala momentum?
4. Puhleeze!
More from WIBC 93.1 FM