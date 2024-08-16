Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/16/24: Harris – Walz Video, Donny Deutsch On Why Jews Vote Democrat, Trump Needs To Stay On Target, DNC Delegate Arrested in Violent Ferguson Protest
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Harris – Walz interview each other, but they have yet to be interviewed by the press
2. Donny Deutsch says that Jews vote Democrat because they have empathy
3. Trump needs to stay on target. There's a lot at stake here.
When he’s good.. he’s good!
https://www.c-span.org/video/?537735-1/fmr-pres-trump-holds-news-conference-jersey-golf-club#
4. Jennifer McCormick's Property Tax revealed
Matt Will and Donald Rainwater respond to eliminating the tax on social media
5. Indiana Dems Don't Care About The People, They Only Care About Destroying Their Opposition
6. DNC delegate arrested in violent Ferguson protest served on police oversight board, won $5M misconduct suit
https://nypost.com/2024/08/15/us-news/dnc-delegate-arrested-in-violent-ferguson-protest-served-on-police-oversight-board-and-won-5-million-suit-alleging-police-misconduct/
More from WIBC 93.1 FM