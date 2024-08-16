Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/16/24: Harris – Walz Video, Donny Deutsch On Why Jews Vote Democrat, Trump Needs To Stay On Target, DNC Delegate Arrested in Violent Ferguson Protest

Published on August 16, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Harris – Walz interview each other, but they have yet to be interviewed by the press

2. Donny Deutsch says that Jews vote Democrat because they have empathy

Source: Getty

3. Trump needs to stay on target. There's a lot at stake here.

Source: Getty

When he’s good.. he’s good!  

https://www.c-span.org/video/?537735-1/fmr-pres-trump-holds-news-conference-jersey-golf-club#

4. Jennifer McCormick's Property Tax revealed

Source: Getty

Matt Will and Donald Rainwater respond to eliminating the tax on social media

 

5. Indiana Dems Don't Care About The People, They Only Care About Destroying Their Opposition

Source: Getty

6. DNC delegate arrested in violent Ferguson protest served on police oversight board, won $5M misconduct suit

https://nypost.com/2024/08/15/us-news/dnc-delegate-arrested-in-violent-ferguson-protest-served-on-police-oversight-board-and-won-5-million-suit-alleging-police-misconduct/

