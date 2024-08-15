Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/15/24: Southport IN Mayor, Indiana Women’s Action Movement, Many Aren’t Feeling This “Great Economy”, My City Was Gone

Published on August 15, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Jim Cooney

Jim Cooney
Southport Residents Lay Into Mayor Over Decision To Fire Police Chief (wibc.com)

 

2. Why hasn't Indiana Women's Action Movement made any comment regarding Hogsett and his creepy Cook?

3. Many people aren't feeling the "great economy" that Biden and the media are gloating about

Many people aren't feeling the "great economy" that Biden and the media are gloating about
4. Can we play the Rush theme song on this show?

Music not on podcast, but you can watch the live performance here. 

