Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/15/24: Southport IN Mayor, Indiana Women’s Action Movement, Many Aren’t Feeling This “Great Economy”, My City Was Gone
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
2. Why hasn't Indiana Women's Action Movement made any comment regarding Hogsett and his creepy Cook?
3. Many people aren't feeling the "great economy" that Biden and the media are gloating about
4. Can we play the Rush theme song on this show?
Music not on podcast, but you can watch the live performance here.
More from WIBC 93.1 FM