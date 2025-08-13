Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/13/25: How will Tony fly his mother home for Thanksgiving, NY Times is a disgrace, Weekly mortgage refinancing demand shoots 23% higher, Takes from this morning interview with Governor Mike Braun

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. How will Tony fly his mother home for Thanksgiving with this Spirit news?
2. NY Times: Elisabeth Bumiller on Alaska Meeting: Trump Is So Desperate for a Nobel Peace Prize
3. James Comey has just been exposed for ORDERING the FBI to leak classified information information to the New York Times during Trump’s first term
4. Weekly mortgage refinancing demand shoots 23% higher
5. Takes on this morning’s interview with Governor BraunSource:WISH-TV
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash