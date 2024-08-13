Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/13/24: Indy Adopts Vision Zero, Trump suing DOJ, Muncie Man, Ford E Bikes, DNC Coming To Chicago

Published on August 13, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Indy adopts Vision Zero policy

You will own nothing and be happy 

2. Trump suing DOJ

3. Muncie man thrown into rage after not being able to find potato chips

Worst Headline of the Day – https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/muncie-man-thrown-into-rage-after-not-being-able-to-find-potato-chips-court-docs/

 

4. Ford launches Bronco and Mustang branded e-bikes

5. DNC and protesters coming back to Chicago

Protesters coming for the DNC. Should be fun, right? – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/2024-election/inside-march-dnc-headquarters/

