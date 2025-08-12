Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

1. Why aren’t teachers getting their supplies? It’s creating a dependency on free stuff. Don’t blame the economy. https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-3-1-140649ef-1436-4f5f-866e-69b54941a37d 2. Matt Bair coffee is coming back Source:Matt Bair 3. How are we going to power all of these new data centers? 4. Frequent Tony Katz Today guest EJ Antoni nominated as the next Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics 5. Three was a crowd for Jack Tripper but not for Tony Katz and the Morning News