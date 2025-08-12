Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Why aren’t teachers getting their supplies? It’s creating a dependency on free stuff. Don’t blame the economy.
https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-3-1-140649ef-1436-4f5f-866e-69b54941a37d
2. Matt Bair coffee is coming backSource:Matt Bair
3. How are we going to power all of these new data centers?
4. Frequent Tony Katz Today guest EJ Antoni nominated as the next Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics
5. Three was a crowd for Jack Tripper but not for Tony Katz and the Morning News
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash