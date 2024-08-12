Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/12/24: We Don’t Have A Commander In Chief, New Indy Zoning Laws For Short Term Rentals? Bear Market? Media Is Not Properly Covering Harris (or Biden)

Published on August 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. We don't have a Commander in Chief

We don't have a Commander in Chief
Source: Getty

2. City Leaders To Look At New Zoning Rules For Short-Term Rentals

City Leaders To Look At New Zoning Rules For Short-Term Rentals

City Leaders To Look At New Zoning Rules For Short-Term Rentals (wibc.com)

3. Is the I-69 connection worth the price?

Is the I-69 connection worth the price?
Source: WISH-TV Garrett Bergquist

4. Are We In A Bear Market?

Are We In A Bear Market?
Source: Getty

5. News media is failing to report on Harris (and Biden) properly. How do we deal with this?

News media is failing to report on Harris (and Biden) properly. How do we deal with this?
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close