Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/1/24: Transgender Olympic Boxer, 911 Plea Deal, Kamala Harris Polls, Evan Gershkovich, Pete Buttigieg

Published on August 1, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Boxer tearfully quits Olympic fight after punch by opponent who failed gender eligibility test

Female Olympic boxer reveals why she quit after just 46 seconds against rival who previously failed gender test | The Sun

2. Plea deals for 911

3. Positive Polls for Kamala Harris Are Meaningless Now. Harris has yet to be publicly challenged in a press conference

4. Russia frees WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich in a major prisoner swap, report says

Russia frees WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich in a major prisoner swap, report says (msn.com)

5. Pete Buttigieg says men are more free when women have access to abortion

