Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/8/24: France Turns Left, Solar Eclipse Economic Impact, Why Are Airlines Struggling, New Republic Cover Has Trump As Hitler

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Turn of Fortune for the Left in FranceSource:Getty
Leftist strike back in France, and Jews urged to move out – https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/no-future-for-jews-prominent-french-jews-decry-far-lefts-gains-in-vote/
….more – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/france-election-results/2024/07/07/id/1171539/
2. Iran elects a “reformist” PresidentSource:Getty
reference:
Iran elects a “reformist” President – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/irans-voters-elect-their-first-reformist-president-in-two-decades-f5ca653f?mod=hp_lead_pos1
3. Delta flight attendant wearing a Palestinian flag
Listen:
4. Solar Eclipse Economic Impact for IndySource:Getty
Listen:
5. Record numbers of people are flying. So why are airlines’ profits plunging?Source:Getty
Listen:
https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/why-are-airlines-struggling-if-there-is-record-fly
reference:
Record numbers of people are flying. So why are airlines’ profits plunging? (msn.com)
6. New Republic Cover Shows Trump as Hitler
Listen: