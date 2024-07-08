Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/8/24: France Turns Left, Solar Eclipse Economic Impact, Why Are Airlines Struggling, New Republic Cover Has Trump As Hitler

Published on July 8, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Turn of Fortune for the Left in France

France Holds Second Round Of Legislative Election Source:Getty

 

Leftist strike back in France, and Jews urged to move out – https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/no-future-for-jews-prominent-french-jews-decry-far-lefts-gains-in-vote/

….more – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/france-election-results/2024/07/07/id/1171539/

2. Iran elects a “reformist” President

Iran-Election Source:Getty

 

reference:

Iran elects a “reformist” President – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/irans-voters-elect-their-first-reformist-president-in-two-decades-f5ca653f?mod=hp_lead_pos1

3. Delta flight attendant wearing a Palestinian flag

Listen:

4. Solar Eclipse Economic Impact for Indy

Total Solar Eclipse 2024 In Indianapolis Source:Getty

Listen:

5. Record numbers of people are flying. So why are airlines’ profits plunging?

American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 Arrives At San Diego International Airport Source:Getty

Listen:

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/why-are-airlines-struggling-if-there-is-record-fly

reference:

Record numbers of people are flying. So why are airlines’ profits plunging? (msn.com)

6. New Republic Cover Shows Trump as Hitler

Listen:

