Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/31/24: Kari Lake, Kamala Harris, Lisa Loeb, Purdue, CrowdStrike, Tony’s Art of the Deal

Published on July 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM   
Kari Lake wins her primary in Arizona. She has a tough haul, because she's not popular
Source: Getty
Kamala Harris is also not popular
Source: Getty

3. Lisa Loeb had her guitar stolen here in Indianapollis

https://twitter.com/lisaloeb/status/1818502346986672181?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

4. Purdue president: New Indiana high school diplomas won’t meet admission requirements

Purdue president: New Indiana high school diplomas won’t meet admission requirements
Source: Getty

Purdue president: New Indiana high school diplomas won’t meet admission requirements (wbaa.org)

5. How is that CrowdStrike was in position to cause so many problems

How is that CrowdStrike was in position to cause so many problems
Source: Getty

6. Tony's Art of the Deal

Tony's Art of the Deal
Source: n/a

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close