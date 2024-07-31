Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/31/24: Kari Lake, Kamala Harris, Lisa Loeb, Purdue, CrowdStrike, Tony’s Art of the Deal
1. Kari Lake wins her primary in Arizona. She has a tough haul, because she's not popular
2. Kamala Harris is also not popular
3. Lisa Loeb had her guitar stolen here in Indianapollis
4. Purdue president: New Indiana high school diplomas won’t meet admission requirements
Purdue president: New Indiana high school diplomas won’t meet admission requirements (wbaa.org)
5. How is that CrowdStrike was in position to cause so many problems
6. Tony's Art of the Deal
