Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/30/24: Facebook and Donald Trump, Thomas Crooks, White Dudes for Kamala, Trump to return to Butler, PA

Published on July 30, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Facebook altered Trump photo after he was shot

Facebook altered Trump photo after he was shot – https://www.foxbusiness.com/media/facebook-admits-censoring-iconic-trump-assassination-attempt-photo-this-error

2. Trump shooter used fake names to purchase guns?

3. Mass stabbing in the UK

4. Tim Daly is on record for his bigotry

5. Trump to return to Butler for another rally

