Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/26/24: What Got Joe Out? Libertarian Andrew Horning, Google Has Competition, Sharing An Elevator With Rashida Tlaib
1. What Pushed Joe Out?
2. Andrew Horning Libertarian
Andrew Horning Libertarian for Senate joins the show
Home, Andy Horning, Freedom Indiana – Andrew Horning for US Senate (horningforsenate.com)
3. Google has competition
Open AI is going after Google search – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/07/25/openai-announces-a-search-engine-called-searchgpt.html
4. Tony shared an elevator with Rashida Tlaib
