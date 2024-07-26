Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/26/24: What Got Joe Out? Libertarian Andrew Horning, Google Has Competition, Sharing An Elevator With Rashida Tlaib

Published on July 26, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. What Pushed Joe Out?

What Pushed Joe Out?
Source: Getty

2. Andrew Horning Libertarian

Andrew Horning Libertarian
Source: Andrew Horning

Andrew Horning Libertarian for Senate joins the show

Home, Andy Horning, Freedom Indiana – Andrew Horning for US Senate (horningforsenate.com)

 

3. Google has competition

Google has competition
Source: Getty

Open AI is going after Google search – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/07/25/openai-announces-a-search-engine-called-searchgpt.html

4. Tony shared an elevator with Rashida Tlaib

Tony shared an elevator with Rashida Tlaib
Source: Getty

