Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/2/24: Carmel, Indiana State Fair, Tractor Supply DEI, America The Beautiful, SCOTUS Immunity Decision Fallout

Published on July 2, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Carmel May Soon Approve “DORA” Along Monon Greenway

Group of friends enjoying cold beer at a backyard party. Source:Getty

 

reference:

Carmel May Soon Approve “DORA” Along Monon Greenway (wibc.com)

2. Indiana State Fair Food List Is Out

IowaStateFair Source:Getty

 

Listen:

3. Tractor Supply and the end of DEI

Listen:

4. America the Beautiful

Special Music Moment for a Tuesday 
SONG – America the Beautiful
ARTIST – Ray Charles
YEAR – 1976
 
Listen:
 
Listen:
 

5. Fallout Over SCOTUS Immunity Decision Continues

Donald Trump And Joe Biden Participate In First Presidential Debate Source:Getty

Listen:

