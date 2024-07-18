Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/18/24: Dems Can’t Compete Against Vance, Biden Under Pressure, Tainted Love, Trump Speach Tonight

Published on July 18, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. The Dems cannot compete against JD Vance

Source: Getty

Listen:

2. Biden facing mounting pressure to step down. Tony Kinnett joins show to talk about JD Vance and the Republican party unifying around this ticket

Listen:

3. "Tainted Love" by Soft Cell

Thursday Music Moment
 
Song -Tainted Love
Artist – Soft Cell
Album – Non Stop Erotic Cabaret
Year – 1980
 
Listen:

4. Trump speech tonight

Source: Getty

Listen:

