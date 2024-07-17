Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/17/24: Ron DeSantis, Covid Kids, Chuck DeVore, Fill Up On The News, Progressivism
1. Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at GOP Convention
2. Covid, kids and the emotional toll
Covid, kids and the emotional toll – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/jul/16/post-pandemic-teens-doing-worse-emotionally-than-p/
3. Former California Assemblyman Chuck DeVore speaks from the RNC about the "new" Republican Party
Chuck DeVore is the Chief National Initiatives Officer at the Texas Public Policy Foundation.
4. Fill up on the news
5. The shooting of Trump is not a conspiracy by the Left. Progressivism is the conspiracy. The incompetence is the natural and intended result.
