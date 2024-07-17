Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/17/24: Ron DeSantis, Covid Kids, Chuck DeVore, Fill Up On The News, Progressivism

Published on July 17, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at GOP Convention

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at GOP Convention
Source: Getty

Listen:

 

2. Covid, kids and the emotional toll

Covid, kids and the emotional toll
Source: Getty

Listen:

reference:

Covid, kids and the emotional toll – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/jul/16/post-pandemic-teens-doing-worse-emotionally-than-p/

3. Former California Assemblyman Chuck DeVore speaks from the RNC about the "new" Republican Party

Former California Assemblyman Chuck DeVore speaks from the RNC about the "new" Republican Party
Source: Getty

Chuck DeVore is the Chief National Initiatives Officer at the Texas Public Policy Foundation. 

Listen:

4. Fill up on the news

Fill up on the news
Source: Getty

Listen:

5. The shooting of Trump is not a conspiracy by the Left. Progressivism is the conspiracy. The incompetence is the natural and intended result.

The shooting of Trump is not a conspiracy by the Left. Progressivism is the conspiracy. The incompetence is the natural and intended result.
Source: Getty

Listen:

