Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/16/24: JD Vance, Mike Braun, Holt – Biden Intv, Jack Black Pulls Out Of Tenacious D Tour, Kamala Harris

Published on July 16, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. JD Vance is Trump's pick for VP

Listen:

2. Senator Mike Braun joins show to talk about the Vance pick

Listen:

3. Biden's Interview with Lester Holt

reference:

Transcript: Read the full Biden interview with Lester Holt on NBC News (msn.com)

4. When you defraud the IRS, you go to jail. What about when you riot and burn down buildings?

Listen:

reference:

When you defraud the IRS, you go to jail. What about when you riot and burn down buildings? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/indianapolis-accountant-pleads-guilty-to-defrauding-irs-of-at-least-2-5m?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines

5. Jack Black 'blindsided' by Kyle Gass' Trump shooting comment, ends Tenacious D tour

reference:

Jack Black ‘blindsided’ by Kyle Gass’ Trump shooting comment, ends Tenacious D tour (msn.com)

6. Why am I not on OnlyFans?

reference:

Why am I not on Only Fans? – https://www.tmz.com/2024/07/15/bhad-bhabie-57-million-onlyfans-earnings/

7. They're looking forward to Kamala's debate with Vance

Listen:

