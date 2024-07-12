Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/12/24: Indiana Democratic Convention, Biden Presser, Wholesale Prices Are Up, Writing A Will
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Candidates hopeful ahead of state Democrat party convention
Destiny Wells wants the AG to highly politicized, not enforce the laws.
Listen:
reference:
Candidates hopeful ahead of state Democrat party convention – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)
2. Joe continues to struggle with support after last night's presser
3. Trump will not have a cake walk to the Presidency
Listen:
4. Unexpected bad news for inflation: Wholesale prices rose in June
Listen:
reference:
Unexpected bad news for inflation: Wholesale prices rose in June | CNN Business
5. Writing a Will
Listen:
More from WIBC 93.1 FM