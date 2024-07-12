Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/12/24: Indiana Democratic Convention, Biden Presser, Wholesale Prices Are Up, Writing A Will

Published on July 12, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Candidates hopeful ahead of state Democrat party convention

Source: WISH-TV/Lindsay Haake, Onward Upward Strategies)

Destiny Wells wants the AG to highly politicized, not enforce the laws. 

reference:

Candidates hopeful ahead of state Democrat party convention – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

2. Joe continues to struggle with support after last night's presser

Source: Getty

3. Trump will not have a cake walk to the Presidency

Source: Getty

4. Unexpected bad news for inflation: Wholesale prices rose in June

Source: Getty

reference:

Unexpected bad news for inflation: Wholesale prices rose in June | CNN Business

5. Writing a Will

Source: Getty

