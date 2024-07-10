Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/10/24: Biden and NATO, Tony is in a Film! CNN Layoffs, Difficult to Pronounce Indiana Towns

Published on July 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Biden Meets With The Leaders of NATO

Biden Meets With The Leaders of NATO
Source: Getty

 

reference:

Biden talks NATO – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/northeast/biden-election-woes-nato-summit/

2. Indiana AG Todd Rokita sues City of East Chicago over 'sanctuary' status for immigrants

Indiana AG Todd Rokita sues City of East Chicago over 'sanctuary' status for immigrants
Source: Getty

Listen:

reference:

Indiana AG Todd Rokita sues City of East Chicago over ‘sanctuary’ status for immigrants (msn.com)

3. Tony's in a Movie! Filmmaker Brett Varvel joins the show to discuss the film Disciples in the Moonlight

Listen:

4. CNN Layoffs Will Lead to New Digital Subscriptions and TV Offerings

CNN Layoffs Will Lead to New Digital Subscriptions and TV Offerings
Source: Getty

Listen:

reference:

CNN Layoffs Will Lead to New Digital Subscriptions and TV Offerings (hollywoodreporter.com)

5. Milk, eggs and now bullets for sale in handful of US grocery stores with ammo vending machines

Milk, eggs and now bullets for sale in handful of US grocery stores with ammo vending machines
Source: Getty

 

reference:

Milk, eggs and now bullets for sale in handful of US grocery stores with ammo vending machines (msn.com)

6. What is the hardest town name to pronounce in Indiana?

What is the hardest town name to pronounce in Indiana?
Source: Getty

Listen:

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close