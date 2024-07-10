Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/10/24: Biden and NATO, Tony is in a Film! CNN Layoffs, Difficult to Pronounce Indiana Towns
1. Biden Meets With The Leaders of NATO
reference:
Biden talks NATO – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/northeast/biden-election-woes-nato-summit/
2. Indiana AG Todd Rokita sues City of East Chicago over 'sanctuary' status for immigrants
Listen:
reference:
Indiana AG Todd Rokita sues City of East Chicago over ‘sanctuary’ status for immigrants (msn.com)
3. Tony's in a Movie! Filmmaker Brett Varvel joins the show to discuss the film Disciples in the Moonlight
Listen:
4. CNN Layoffs Will Lead to New Digital Subscriptions and TV Offerings
Listen:
reference:
CNN Layoffs Will Lead to New Digital Subscriptions and TV Offerings (hollywoodreporter.com)
5. Milk, eggs and now bullets for sale in handful of US grocery stores with ammo vending machines
reference:
Milk, eggs and now bullets for sale in handful of US grocery stores with ammo vending machines (msn.com)
6. What is the hardest town name to pronounce in Indiana?
Listen:
