Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 6/9/25: Maxine Waters is an angry old woman who doesn’t care for the nation, NBA finals brings eyes and money to Indianapolis, Bessent – Musk Brawl? Why did that expensive taxpayer “investigation” not reveal those creepy texts by Joe Hogsett

Published on June 9, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Maxine Waters is an angry old woman who doesn't care for the nation

2. NBA finals brings eyes and money to Indianapolis

3. Bessent – Musk Brawl?

4. Why did that expensive taxpayer "investigation" not reveal those creepy texts by Joe Hogsett

