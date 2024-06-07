Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 6/7/24: Ronald Reagan, Joe Biden, Telephonophobia, Gross Single Guy homes, Dr Phil & Donald Trump, National Donut Day

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Reagan makes Biden look like an idiot 40 years before Biden becomes President
Listen:
2. There’s a war on phone calls in the workplace — employers are hiring pros to combat Gen Z workers’ ‘telephonophobia’Source:Getty
reference:
There’s a war on phone calls in the workplace — employers are hiring pros to combat Gen Z workers’ ‘telephonophobia’ (msn.com)
3. Craig and Matt talks about horrible old jobs they’ve had
4. The ‘gross’ reason you should never use a man’s coffee tableSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
The ‘gross’ reason you should never use a man’s coffee table (nypost.com)
5. Dr Phil and Donald Trump
6. Cambridge MA has a terrible idea for 911 call responses
Listen:
7. It’s national donut daySource:Getty
Listen: