Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 6/7/24: Ronald Reagan, Joe Biden, Telephonophobia, Gross Single Guy homes, Dr Phil & Donald Trump, National Donut Day

Published on June 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. Reagan makes Biden look like an idiot 40 years before Biden becomes President

Listen:

2. There’s a war on phone calls in the workplace — employers are hiring pros to combat Gen Z workers’ ‘telephonophobia’

Woman talking on the phone at public park Source:Getty

 

reference:

There’s a war on phone calls in the workplace — employers are hiring pros to combat Gen Z workers’ ‘telephonophobia’ (msn.com)

3. Craig and Matt talks about horrible old jobs they’ve had

4. The ‘gross’ reason you should never use a man’s coffee table

Businessman in the restroom Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

The ‘gross’ reason you should never use a man’s coffee table (nypost.com)

5. Dr Phil and Donald Trump

6. Cambridge MA has a terrible idea for 911 call responses

Listen:

7. It’s national donut day

assorted donuts in a box with chocolate frosted Source:Getty

Listen:

Trending
Gavel and Scales of Justice
Wes Woodward

Former Leader of Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Gang Sentenced to 17 years

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Donnie Burgess

Indy Teenager Charged with Father’s Murder, Father’s Body Still Missing

An infant inside a Safe Haven Baby Box.
Sam Fritz

Safe Haven Baby Box Blessed at Franciscan Health Indianapolis Center for Women and Children

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close