Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 6/5/24: Constable charged with rape, strangulation, Carmel Christkindlmarkt, This is the Indy Star, They built a pool at Lucas Oil, Dogstar and Keanu come to the Indiana State Fair

Published on June 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Center Township deputy constable charged with rape, strangulation

Center Township deputy constable charged with rape, strangulation Source:WISH-TV

Listen:

2. New report finds economic impact of $23M-plus for Carmel Christkindlmarkt

 

reference:

New report finds economic impact of $23M-plus for Carmel Christkindlmarkt – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

3. Indiana Bankruptcy filings rise as consumers struggle with credit card debt, more

Poor people go bankrupt, empty wallet (no money) in the hands of a man Bankruptcy due to economic downturn, no credit, no emergency savings, crisis, High cost of living in city concept. Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Bankruptcy filings rise as consumers struggle with credit card debt, more – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

4. This is the Indy Star

Listen:

5. How Lucas Oil Stadium turned into a swimming pool for the U.S. Olympic Trials

NFL SCOUTING COMBINE Source:WIBC Radio

 

reference:

How Lucas Oil Stadium turned into a swimming pool for the U.S. Olympic Trials – The Athletic (nytimes.com)

6. Dogstar and Keanu coming to the Indiana State Fair

Dogstar Performs At Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Dogstar and Keanu come to the Indiana State Fair – https://www.ibj.com/articles/dogstar-featuring-keanu-reeves-is-1st-band-announced-for-indiana-state-fair?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

Trending
Camera footage MMA vs. Car Thief
Kurt Darling

Brawl Caught On Camera Between MMA Fighter And Suspected Car Thief

Herb Baumeister photo
Staff

Herb Baumeister And The Haunting Past Of Fox Hollow Farm

Handcuffed elderly woman
Producer Karl

Joe Biden’s DOJ just sentenced 75 year old grandmother to 2 years in prison for peacefully praying outside an abortion facility.

Center Township deputy constable charged with rape, strangulation
WISH-TV

Center Township Deputy Constable Charged with Rape, Strangulation

close up of hand in jail background.
Ryan Hedrick

Indy Man Confesses to Murdering His Wife

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close