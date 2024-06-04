Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 6/4/24: Braun, McCormick, Fearless Fund, Schumer Border Bill was always a lie, GameStop, 11 NFL teams will not participate in pride month

Published on June 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Gubernatorial debate dates set

State Capitol Buildings Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Braun Agrees to Two Statewide TV Governor Debates (wibc.com)

2. Fearless Fund blocked from giving grants only to Black women in victory for DEI critics

Judge gavel against United States national flag as symbol of judicial system of the USA. Justice, equity, law and human freedom concept. Source:Getty

 

reference:

Fearless Fund blocked from giving grants only to Black women in victory for DEI critics (msn.com)

3. Schumer border bill was always a lie

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer... Source:Getty

Listen:

4. ETrade Considers Removing GameStop

Game Stop Shares Rise On Large Stock Sale By The Company Source:Getty

reference:

ETrade Considers Removing GameStop (NYSE:GME) – TipRanks.com

5. Not likely that Hunter will get convicted or go to jail

Jury Selection Begins In Hunter Biden Gun Trial Source:Getty

Listen:

6. 11 NFL teams so far decline to bow to pride month messaging

“A Night of Pride” with GLAAD and the NFL Presented by Smirnoff Source:Getty

reference:

11 NFL teams so far decline to bow to pride month messaging | Fox News

Trending
close up of hand in jail background.
Ryan Hedrick

Indy Man Confesses to Murdering His Wife

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
John Herrick

UPDATE: Man Shot at Walmart in Camby Has Died

Police lights
Ryan Hedrick

Indy Cop Assaulted, Homeless Man Faces Charges

A Photo of Greenfield Police K-9 Ace 3 items
John Herrick

Greenfield Police K-9 Injured While Chasing Suspect

Jamey Noel mugshot
Kurt Darling

Former Clark County Sheriff Hit With More Fraud, Money Laundering Charges

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close