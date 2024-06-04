Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 6/4/24: Braun, McCormick, Fearless Fund, Schumer Border Bill was always a lie, GameStop, 11 NFL teams will not participate in pride month

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Gubernatorial debate dates setSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Braun Agrees to Two Statewide TV Governor Debates (wibc.com)
2. Fearless Fund blocked from giving grants only to Black women in victory for DEI criticsSource:Getty
reference:
Fearless Fund blocked from giving grants only to Black women in victory for DEI critics (msn.com)
3. Schumer border bill was always a lieSource:Getty
Listen:
4. ETrade Considers Removing GameStopSource:Getty
reference:
ETrade Considers Removing GameStop (NYSE:GME) – TipRanks.com
5. Not likely that Hunter will get convicted or go to jailSource:Getty
Listen:
6. 11 NFL teams so far decline to bow to pride month messagingSource:Getty
reference:
11 NFL teams so far decline to bow to pride month messaging | Fox News