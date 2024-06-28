Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 6/28/24: NFL, Walgreens, Uvalde, Media Reacts to Joe Collapse, Elon Musk, Joe Scarborough

Published on June 28, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. NFL hit with $4.7B in damages

Buffalo Bills v Tennessee Titans Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

NFL hit with $4.7B in damages – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/06/27/jury-rules-nfl-violated-antitrust-laws-in-sunday-ticket-case-and-awards-4point7-billion-in-damages.html

2. Uvalde police chief indicted

Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas is pictured early on the morning of Thursday, May 26, 2022, two days after the shooting at the school Source:Getty

reference:

Uvalde police chief indicted – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/southwest/ap-former-uvalde-school-police-chief-and-officer-indicted-over-robb-elementary-response-reports-say/

3. Media reacts to Joe Blowing It

Donald Trump And Joe Biden Participate In First Presidential Debate Source:Getty

Listen:

4. Musk hired by NASA to help de-orbit the ISS

Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity 2024 - Day Three Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Musk hired by NASA to help de-orbit the ISS – https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2024/06/27/musk-tapped-to-deorbit-iss-n3791031

5. Joe Scarborough, three months ago: Biden is better than ever he’s ever been. Now he says we need to replace him to save Democracy

Listen:

Trending
Illinois v Purdue 10 items
Staff

New Study Reveals Best And Highest Ranking Colleges In Indiana

Gorgeous Western Coyote With Beautiful Fur Poses
Kyla Russell, WISH-TV

Coyote Attacks Reported Inside Indy Park on Northeast Side

Hammer & Nigel's Trump vs. Biden Presidential Debate Bingo Card
Editorial Staff

Hammer & Nigel’s Biden vs. Trump Presidential Debate Bingo Card

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Ryan Hedrick

7-Year-Old Girl Killed in I-70 Accident, Four Others Injured

Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close