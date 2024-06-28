Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 6/28/24: NFL, Walgreens, Uvalde, Media Reacts to Joe Collapse, Elon Musk, Joe Scarborough

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. NFL hit with $4.7B in damagesSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
NFL hit with $4.7B in damages – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/06/27/jury-rules-nfl-violated-antitrust-laws-in-sunday-ticket-case-and-awards-4point7-billion-in-damages.html
2. Uvalde police chief indictedSource:Getty
reference:
Uvalde police chief indicted – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/southwest/ap-former-uvalde-school-police-chief-and-officer-indicted-over-robb-elementary-response-reports-say/
3. Media reacts to Joe Blowing ItSource:Getty
Listen:
4. Musk hired by NASA to help de-orbit the ISSSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Musk hired by NASA to help de-orbit the ISS – https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2024/06/27/musk-tapped-to-deorbit-iss-n3791031
5. Joe Scarborough, three months ago: Biden is better than ever he’s ever been. Now he says we need to replace him to save Democracy
Listen: