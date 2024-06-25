Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 6/24/24: Hunter Biden, Bill Belichick, Edgar Haircut, Julian Assange, Ferrari making an EV

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Hunter wants a new gun trialSource:Getty
Hunter wants a new gun trial – https://www.ibj.com/articles/wwe-indiana-sports-corp-confirm-plans-for-wrestlemania-other-events?
2. Again, anyone commenting about Bill Belichick and his girlfriend is boring
Again, anyone commenting about Bill Belichick and his girlfriend is boring – https://nypost.com/2024/06/24/sports/mark-schlereth-disgusted-by-pig-bill-belichick-dating-jordon-hudson/
3. America’s biggest issue: The Edgar CutSource:Getty
America’s biggest issue: The Edgar Cut – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/texas/article-13523607/popular-haircut-edgar-texas-crime-backlash.html
4. Julian Assange’s U.S. plea deal sparks global celebration, condemnationSource:Getty
Julian Assange’s U.S. plea deal sparks global celebration, condemnation – The Washington Post
5. Ferrari making an EVSource:Getty
