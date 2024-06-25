Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 6/24/24: Hunter Biden, Bill Belichick, Edgar Haircut, Julian Assange, Ferrari making an EV

Published on June 25, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Hunter wants a new gun trial

Hunter Biden Gun Trial Continues In Delaware Source:Getty

Hunter wants a new gun trial – https://www.ibj.com/articles/wwe-indiana-sports-corp-confirm-plans-for-wrestlemania-other-events?

2. Again, anyone commenting about Bill Belichick and his girlfriend is boring

Again, anyone commenting about Bill Belichick and his girlfriend is boring – https://nypost.com/2024/06/24/sports/mark-schlereth-disgusted-by-pig-bill-belichick-dating-jordon-hudson/

3. America’s biggest issue: The Edgar Cut

Smiling barber sprinkles the client's head with powdered hair, closeup. Hairdresser pours hair powder from a black bottle. Cheerful stylist creates a stylish mens hairstyle for the client. Background Source:Getty

America’s biggest issue: The Edgar Cut – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/texas/article-13523607/popular-haircut-edgar-texas-crime-backlash.html

4. Julian Assange’s U.S. plea deal sparks global celebration, condemnation

Rally in Paris to demand the release of Julian Assange Source:Getty

Julian Assange’s U.S. plea deal sparks global celebration, condemnation – The Washington Post

5. Ferrari making an EV

Madrid Car Experience 2024 Source:Getty

6. Vivek

US-VOTE-POLITICS-TRUMP Source:Getty
